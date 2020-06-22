WildcatReport - Inside Brooks Barnhizer's commitment to Northwestern

Northwestern landed the second member of its 2021 class on Sunday when Brooks Barnhizer announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

The three-star shooting guard/wing from Lafayette (Ind.) Jefferson chose the Wildcats over finalists Butler, Xavier, Western Kentucky and Yale.

At 6-foot-6, he fits in well with head coach Chris Collins vision of bringing in "positionless," versatile players who can fill a number of roles for the Wildcats and, as a high school point guard, he also satisfies a desperate need for ballhandlers.

Barnhizer told WildcatReport that he committed to Northwestern "recently" but deliberately chose Father's Day to make it public. You probably saw the slick commitment video that Barnhizer tweeted that was made by his friend, a film student.

We went in-depth with Barnhizer just hours after his announcement to get the inside story on his commitment, his video, his role with the Wildcats and more.