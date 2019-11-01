News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 11:18:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside Indiana: Q&A with TheHoosier.com

Whop Philyor (1) and Nick Westbrook
Whop Philyor (1) and Nick Westbrook (AP Images)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
@WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has had Indiana's number during his career. He is 6-1 all-time against the Hoosiers and has won five in a row dating back to 2009.

But this isn't a typical Fitzgerald Northwestern team. And this isn't a typical Indiana team, either.

Coach Tom Allen's Hoosiers are 6-2 and bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. They are off to their best start since 1993.

Yet IU doesn't really have any signature wins, giving their record a hollow ring. So we went to Taylor Lehman of TheHoosier.com to get the inside story on the team that will line up on the sideline opposite Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.


Q. Indiana is a tough team to figure. They are 6-2 but have yet to beat a team with a winning record. Do you have a bead on how good this team is yet?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}