@WildcatReport

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has had Indiana's number during his career. He is 6-1 all-time against the Hoosiers and has won five in a row dating back to 2009.

But this isn't a typical Fitzgerald Northwestern team. And this isn't a typical Indiana team, either.

Coach Tom Allen's Hoosiers are 6-2 and bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. They are off to their best start since 1993.

Yet IU doesn't really have any signature wins, giving their record a hollow ring. So we went to Taylor Lehman of TheHoosier.com to get the inside story on the team that will line up on the sideline opposite Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.





Q. Indiana is a tough team to figure. They are 6-2 but have yet to beat a team with a winning record. Do you have a bead on how good this team is yet?