@WildcatReport

For the first time since 2007, there's a new head coach on Duke's sideline.

Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko took over for longtime Blue Devil head coach David Cutcliffe this season. Cutcliffe wrapped up his 14-year tenure in Durham with a 3-3 record against Northwestern, winning the last three in a row, including a 30-23 victory in last year's matchup.

Duke is coming off of an impressive 30-0 win over Temple in their season opener last Friday night. Northwestern is currently a 10-point favorite.

What can we expect from Elko and the Blue Devils on Saturday for Northwestern's home opener at Ryan Field? We talked to Conor O'Neill from DevilsIllustrated.com to get the inside intel on the Devils.



