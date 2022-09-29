News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-29 11:02:24 -0500') }} football Edit

An insider's look at Penn State

James Franklin and Penn State are 4-0 and ranked 11th.
James Franklin and Penn State are 4-0 and ranked 11th. (AP)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Northwestern picked a doozy for its first true road game of the season.

After winning a game in Dublin, Ireland, and then losing three straight at home, the Wildcats travel to State College, Pa., where 106,572 fans and No. 11 Penn State are waiting for them.

The Nittany Lions are 4.0 on the season with wins at Purdue and Auburn on their resume. They are favored by 25.5 points at Beaver Stadium, where the Wildcats are 2-7 all-time but haven't played since 2014.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of this Penn State team, and do the reeling Wildcats have a chance to pull off what would be a colossal upset?

We talked to Josh Taylor of NittanyNation.com to get an insider's look at Penn State.


Q. Penn State is 4-0 and ranked 11th. Are you surprised at how well they’ve played early this season? What have been the keys to their success?


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}