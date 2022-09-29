@WildcatReport

Northwestern picked a doozy for its first true road game of the season.

After winning a game in Dublin, Ireland, and then losing three straight at home, the Wildcats travel to State College, Pa., where 106,572 fans and No. 11 Penn State are waiting for them.

The Nittany Lions are 4.0 on the season with wins at Purdue and Auburn on their resume. They are favored by 25.5 points at Beaver Stadium, where the Wildcats are 2-7 all-time but haven't played since 2014.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of this Penn State team, and do the reeling Wildcats have a chance to pull off what would be a colossal upset?

We talked to Josh Taylor of NittanyNation.com to get an insider's look at Penn State.



