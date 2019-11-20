@WildcatReport

Last Nov. 17, Northwestern went up to Minneapolis and beat Minnesota, 24-14, on its way to winning the Big Ten West. It was the Wildcats' seventh straight conference victory, and it handed the Gophers their sixth loss of the season.

Since that game, however, the tables have turned. Minnesota won 11 straight games, until Iowa knocked them from the ranks of the unbeaten. Northwestern, on the other hand. has gone just 4-9 since and is still looking for its first Big Ten win of the season.

Do the Wildcats have any shot at knocking off the Gophers, who are 9-1 on the season, ranked No. 10 in the College Football Playoff and still in the driver's seat for winning the West title?

We went to Matt Jessen-Howard, publisher of TheGopherReport.com, to find out.





Q. Minnesota is coming off its first loss of the year, and it was a tough one to take. How do you think the Gophers will react to that crushing setback and how do you think it might impact their play on Saturday?

