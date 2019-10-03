@WildcatReport

Northwestern goes for its third straight win over Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in what is a big game for both programs.

The Wildcats have lost two straight and are 0-2 in the Big Ten, with No. 4 Ohio State and No. 14 Iowa up next on the schedule.

The Huskers are coming off of an embarrassing 48-7 home loss to those same Buckeyes and eager to get a win against a Northwestern team that is 3-1 in Lincoln.

No one knows Nebraska better than publisher Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.com, so we got his take on a team that was picked by many media members to win the Big Ten West before the season but has been a bit of a disappointment so far.

Q. Nebraska got embarrassed by Ohio State last Saturday in the marquee game of the year in Lincoln. What did the Huskers learn about themselves last week, and where is the team’s head coming into this game?