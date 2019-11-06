@WildcatReport

And you think Northwestern has had quarterback problems this year?

Purdue will start its No. 3 quarterback, walkon Aidan O'Connell, on Saturday against the Wildcats after injuries to their top two QBs.

Will that give the reeling Wildcats enough of an edge to snap their six-game losing streak and get their sixth win in a row over the Boilermakers?

We went to longtime Purdue beat writer Tom Dienhart to get the inside scoop on Purdue.





Q. What do we know about QB Aidan O’Connell? What does he bring to the offense and what are the expectations around his performance?