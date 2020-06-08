@WildcatReport

Saborn Campbell, a three-star 2021 safety from Detroit Country Day, wants to play both football and baseball in college.

He is currently a Stanford baseball commit, but the Cardinal football program is still evaluating him as a prospect and he isn't sure he would be able to play both sports for the Cardinal.

So he is shopping around and looking at other programs that will allow him to play both sports.

Is Northwestern in the mix? We talked to him to find out.