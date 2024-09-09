PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01OFhXTloxSjRTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTU4WFdOWjFKNFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Jack Lausch to start at quarterback vs. Eastern Illinois

Jack Lausch will replace Mike Wright as Northwestern's starting QB against EIU on Saturday.
Jack Lausch will replace Mike Wright as Northwestern's starting QB against EIU on Saturday. (Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher
@WildcatReport

Northwestern head coach David Braun dropped a bombshell at the outset of his press conference on Monday when he announced that Jack Lausch would start at quarterback against Eastern Illinois on Saturday. It will be the redshirt sophomore's first career start as a Wildcat.

Grad transfer Mike Wright started the first two games but struggled as the Wildcats have gone 1-1. Still, Braun gave Wright a vote of confidence after Friday night's double-overtime loss to Duke before reversing field on Monday.

Wright completed 19-of-35 passes for 158 yards against Duke. He threw a costly interception on an ill-advised throw that Duke turned into their only touchdown in regulation of their 26-20 win. Wright also had two fumbled snaps in the season-opening 13-6 win over Miami, including one at the Miami one-yard line.

Ball security has been an issue with Wright, who also threw a few other dangerous passes that could have easily been intercepted against Duke. Braun made it clear that turnovers were a major reason for his decision to switch quarterbacks just two games into the season.

"Assignment-sound and valuing the football," said Braun when asked what he expects to see from Lausch on Saturday. "For us to be at our best, we need to win the turnover margin."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CUkVBS0lORzogSmFjayBMYXVzY2ggd2lsbCBzdGFydCBhdCBxdWFy dGVyYmFjayB2cy4gRWFzdGVybiBJbGxpbm9pczwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHRo ZXcgU2hlbHRvbiAoQE1fU2hlbHRvbjMzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL01fU2hlbHRvbjMzL3N0YXR1cy8xODMzMTkwMjM3NzYzMTU0 MDg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA5LCAyMDI0PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

"The non-negotiable is that we cannot put the ball in danger," he added later. "Turning the ball over is not winning football."

Northwestern has already lost three fumbles this season, two more than they did in 13 games in 2023, when they finished third in the nation in turnover margin with +18. So far, the Wildcats have four turnovers on the season, matching their opponents' total.

Lausch has appeared in 10 games for Northwestern the last two years as a change-of-pace quarterback to mostly run the football. He is just 6-of-11 for 78 yards and one interception passing in his career, but he also has 24 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown rushing.

Braun said that he and first-year offensive coordinator Zach Lujan made the decision jointly.

Northwestern's offense scored just 13 points in regulation time in each of its first two games. The Wildcats currently rank 119th in the nation in scoring offense with 16.5 points per game, and 110th in total offense with 308 yards per game.

"This decision is solely based on the 111 guys on this team and our best interest going into Week 3," said Braun.

