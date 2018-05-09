Jacobs schedules officials to Northwestern, Iowa
After narrowing his list of 24 offers down to seven favorites last week, the next step for linebacker Jestin Jacobs will be taking his official visits.
Currently, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Ohio native has two trips scheduled for June and is working on dates for the remaining visits as well.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news