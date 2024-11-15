Jalen Leach carries Northwestern to tense OT win over Eastern Illinois

Jalen Leach poured in 27 points, including seven of Northwestern’s nine points in overtime, to enable the Wildcats to escape with a 67-58 overtime win over a pesky Eastern Illinois squad on Friday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Leach, a grad transfer from Fairfield in his first year with the Wildcats, hit three big buckets, including a 3-pointer, down the stretch in regulation time to enable Northwestern to force overtime. In the extra frame, he hit four free throws and another 3 as the Wildcats outscored the Panthers 9-0 to clinch the win.

EIU had lost by 45 and 35 to Big Ten opponents Illinois and Indiana, respectively, earlier this season. But the Panthers gave the Wildcats all they could handle in a game that turned into a dogfight in the second half.

Northwestern had built a 37-27 halftime lead with 10-0 and 10-2 runs, and Leach and Nick Martinelli’s combined 21 points. But EIU’s Nakyel Shelton went off in the second half, scoring 15 of his team-high 19 points as the Panthers took the lead and battled the Wildcats back-and-forth down the stretch.

Leach hit a 3-pointer for a 58-56 lead, but Shelton hit a tough, contested jumper to tie it with 31 seconds left. Martinelli missed a layup and Matt Nicholson couldn’t hit a tap-in to send the game into overtime. There, however, the Wildcats took control and shut out the Panthers.

Martinelli scored 16 points for NU, while Ty Berry had 10. Nicholson didn’t score but had 12 rebounds.

Shelton was helped by Cooper Jakobi, who had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers.

Neither team shot well from distance: Northwestern hit 5-of-19, while EIU hit just 3-of-19. Berry (3) and Leach (2) had all the Wildcats’ makes from long distance.

Here are the takeaways from a too-close-for-comfort win over Eastern Illinois that improved Northwestern’s record to 3-1.