No one is happier to flip the calendar to February tomorrow than Vic Law. To say that Northwestern’s fifth-year senior was in a scoring slump in January is like saying it’s been a little chilly in Chicago this week.

Law shot less than 25 percent for the month of January and scored just over eight points per game, 12 fewer than he averaged in December. He's been even worse in the four games since returning from his ankle injury, shooting less than 20 percent from the floor and scoring just seven points per game.

Law is still the team's leading scorer at 15.3 points per game, so, unsurprisingly, as he struggled, so did Northwestern's offense.

The Wildcats have scored more than their 68.5-point-per-game average just once in the last eight games, a 73-66 win over Indiana on Jan. 22. They haven't reached 40-percent shooting in their last four contests as baskets are getting harder and harder to come by, and the last two games have been particularly brutal, with season lows in shooting (29.6 and 31 percent) and points (46 and 52) against Wisconsin and Maryland, respectively.



Law hasn't reached his season scoring average in a month, since he poured in 21 in a win over Columbia on Dec. 30. He saw his scoring average fall faster than the temperatures in that period, from 20.2 points per game in December to 8.4 in January. (While January's schedule has been filled with tougher Big Ten matchups, December was no slouch, either, as the Wildcats played Indiana, Michigan, DePaul and Oklahoma among their six opponents.)

Look at Law's scoring numbers in Northwestern's eight January games, including the one he sat out against Michigan with an ankle injury: