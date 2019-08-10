@WildcatReport

EVANSTON-Hunter Johnson has quite a few built-in advantages in the competition for Northwestern's starting quarterback job.

The Clemson transfer has good size at 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds. He's an exceptional athlete who was fast enough to run the 100- and 200-meter sprints at Brownsburg (Ind.). And, most importantly, he has a rocket right arm that can really spin it.

"He was born to throw a football," is how Rivals recruiting expert Josh Helmholdt put it.

The one area where the redshirt sophomore is lacking, however, is knowledge of the offense. He hasn't had nearly as much experience as most of the other quarterbacks on the Wildcat roster.

TJ Green is in his fifth year, Aidan Smith his fourth, Andrew Marty his third. Johnson and Jason Whittaker are in their second years in Evanston, but Johnson spent last season running the scout team offense in practice, meaning he got far more reps in Northwestern's opponents' schemes than he did his own.

But if Johnson is behind the eight-ball in the playbook department, at least he has had plenty of practice learning offenses. Believe it or not, he has learned six different systems over the last seven years of his career, dating back to high school.

So he's a quick learner and he's catching up. Fast.

"I’m starting to feel a lot more confident," said Johnson at Northwestern's media day on Wednesday. "It comes with reps. For me, I’ve always known I’m a big rep guy. So I’ve always tried my best to rep it as much as I can (mentally) in the film room. For me, on the field, that’s where I can learn from those mistakes and get into good plays and things like that."

Green, a fifth-year senior who knows the offense as well as he does a campus map, has been impressed with how rapidly Johnson has gotten up to speed. He knows that Johnson is far ahead of where he was in his second year at NU.

"Hunter has only been here for a year, going on his second year, so he hasn’t gotten the exposure that I’ve had to the playbook being a fifth-year," said Green, a former walkon who just earned a scholarship at the end of last season. "So his ability to pick up on the playbook has been impressive. I know that my sophomore year, I was still swimming. It’s tough, but he’s really done a good job picking up on it.

“Also he has the great intangibles. He’s tall, he’s got a great arm. He can make any throw on the field. He’s a solid quarterback."

Johnson's history with offenses is more like a journeyman NFL backup's than it is that of the No. 2 signal caller in the country in the 2017 class.

Johnson transferred into Brownsburg as a freshman in 2013 and ran the Wing-T offense the school had been running "for a long time," he said. Perhaps realizing that they had an elite quarterback on their hands, the coaching staff switched to a pistol attack for Johnson's sophomore year and his passing total jumped by nearly 1,000 yards, going from 445 to 1,434, as his touchdowns rose from 3 to 10.

Then, when Johnson was a junior, the Bulldogs went to a full-blown spread to better utilize his prodigious talent. The numbers leaped again by 1,000 yards, to 2,545 passing yards, and he tripled his touchdown total to 31, against 12 interceptions.