@WildcatReport

EVANSTON-Hunter Johnson’s first start as Northwestern’s quarterback didn’t go as anyone planned. Not fans. Not coaches. And certainly not Johnson himself.

Expectations were sky-high for the former five-star prospect and Clemson quarterback, whom fans envisioned throwing pinpoint, NFL Films-quality spirals all over the field to rescue a Northwestern offense that finished 101st in the nation in yards last season.

Instead, Johnson often looked overwhelmed in the Wildcats’ season-opening 17-7 loss to Stanford on Aug. 31. He appeared tentative and indecisive, and me missed on several throws. He looked, as head coach Pat Fitzgerald said repeatedly, like a second-year quarterback making his first start. Which, of course, he was.

But while fans feel anxious about Johnson, reactions are much more measured at the Walter Athletics Center. Both Johnson and offensive coordinator Mick McCall saw both positives and negatives in his performance.

“There’s a lot of things to learn from,” said Johnson after Friday’s practice. “There’s some good things and some bad things. That comes from every game, really.”

Like every quarterback after every game, there are some throws that Johnson would like to have back. He may have more than most, though, after completing just 6 of 17 passes (35.3%) for 55 yards against the Cardinal, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. (He also had a fumble that was recovered by Stanford for a touchdown.)

How poor are those numbers? Right now, Johnson is 122nd, dead-last, among all FBS quarterbacks in passing efficiency, with a quarterback rating of 38.9 – a little over half of the QBR of No. 121, Blake Barnett of USF, who has a 73.6.

“There were a couple ball placements, a couple passes here and there, that if I move a little farther to the right or pull it down a little bit, (would have been) completions, and we’re moving upfield,” he said.

“That comes with fundamentals. Just getting my feet right and my eyes right. Going back to the little things. Being able to step up in the pocket and make some runs felt good.”

Asked to identify what those little things are, he talked about his footwork and his release.

“Looking back on the film, I’ve been trying to work on my feet and finishing my throws,” said Johnson, who played in his first game since 2017, when he was at Clemson. “Just kind of getting back to my fundamentals. Just quickening things up with my feet a little bit, and throwing things down with my throw. As opposed to the other way around, with slow feet and then trying to rush the throw.”

So Johnson worked last week on his physical technique. The other half of the equation is what happens between the ears, and McCall thinks that Johnson needs to trust himself and be more decisive in when making reads.

“He has to continue to get better about eliminating choices,” said McCall, who saw his offense produce just 210 total yards to rank 129th out of 130 FBS teams in total offense. “Just put your eyes in the right spot, make a decision and play.”

He thinks Johnson’s problem right now is paralysis from analysis – something that’s not unique among Northwestern players. Johnson is spending too much time thinking, instead of just gripping it and ripping it.