@WildcatReport

As it turned out, Theran Johnson attended the last Northwestern practice of the spring last Thursday.

Northwestern -- along with every other program in the country -- suspended spring practice shortly afterward out of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson, an unranked cornerback from Indianapolis North Central, showed up in Evanston expecting to watch practice and see Northwestern's breathtaking new Walter Athletics Center. What he didn't expect was to pick up an offer before he left.

"I was shocked," he said.