Johnson still ‘100% committed’ to Northwestern despite Notre Dame offer
Northwestern fans held their collective breath earlier this week when the news broke that Notre Dame offered 2021 Wildcat cornerback commit Theran Johnson.
But they can breathe a little easier now because the three-star prospect from Indianapolis (Ind.) North Central said that he is still “100% committed“ to the Wildcats.
Find out what Johnson had to say in this premium WildcatReport recruiting update.
