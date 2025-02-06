O'Brien furthers relationships during Northwestern Prospect Day visit

Northwestern had an ace in the hole last weekend for their Prospect Day: already-committed 2026 quarterback Johnny O'Brien.

"It was a great time to see some hopefully potential teammates," he said. "It was good to build the relationship, and then talk to Northwestern coaches and keep on furthering our relationship. It was a good time on Saturday."

Read more about O'Brien's trip and his deepening bond with Northwestern's staff in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!