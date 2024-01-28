Jonathan Stevens Jr. is Northwestern's first 2025 commit
The ice is broken and Northwestern has its first commitment for the Class of 2025.
Safety Jonathan Stevens Jr. committed to the Wildcats during his Elite Junior Day visit on Saturday, when he was accompanied by six other high-priority prospects in the 2025 class.
He made his decision official with a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.
Stevens, who is listed as a running back by Rivals, chose Northwestern over 12 other offers, including Purdue and Duke. He will play in the defensive backfield as a safety at Northwestern.
The Wildcats are happy to get their first commit on the board for 2025. They were the last program to earn a commitment in the Big Ten.
Northwestern got December commitments to start their 2023 and 2024 classes, but Stevens' late January commitment marks an earlier pace than the handful of classes before that.
With Stevens yet to be ranked, Northwestern's Class of 2025 is ranked last in the Big Ten, as expected, and 63rd nationally.
However, the important thing is that the Wildcats are officially in business.