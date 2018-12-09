Northwestern added its second 2020 commitment in as many days on Sunday when three-star athlete Jaheem Joseph of Miami (Fla.) Monsignor Pace announced his decision to become a Wildcat on Twitter.

I’m honored and blessed to say that I am committed to further my academic and football career at Northwestern University. #BigCats #WildcatWave20 pic.twitter.com/oxi5FQHPtp

Joseph's pledge comes a day after three-star running back Cameron Porter pledged Northwestern. Both took unofficial visits to Evanston this weekend.

Joseph, a 5-foot-10, 170-pounder, will play cornerback for the Wildcats. He chose Northwestern over an offer list that included Michigan, Louisville and Syracuse.

Both Joseph and Porter come from high school programs that produced successful Wildcats in recent years. Joseph's school, Monsignor Pace, is the alma mater of former star middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who now plays for the Indianapolis Colts. Porter comes from Cincinnati LaSalle, the same school as Wildcat defensive tackle Jordan Thompson and former star running back Jeremy Larkin.

Joseph is the third member of Northwestern's 2020 class, joining Porter and quarterback Aidan Atkinson. All three are three-star prospects.

More to come from WildcatReport...