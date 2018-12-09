Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-09 11:35:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Joseph is the second weekend 2020 commit for Northwestern

Lys9r7rrx55kaovdbs2w
Jaheem Joseph
Rivals.com
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
Publisher

Northwestern added its second 2020 commitment in as many days on Sunday when three-star athlete Jaheem Joseph of Miami (Fla.) Monsignor Pace announced his decision to become a Wildcat on Twitter.

Joseph's pledge comes a day after three-star running back Cameron Porter pledged Northwestern. Both took unofficial visits to Evanston this weekend.

Joseph, a 5-foot-10, 170-pounder, will play cornerback for the Wildcats. He chose Northwestern over an offer list that included Michigan, Louisville and Syracuse.

Both Joseph and Porter come from high school programs that produced successful Wildcats in recent years. Joseph's school, Monsignor Pace, is the alma mater of former star middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who now plays for the Indianapolis Colts. Porter comes from Cincinnati LaSalle, the same school as Wildcat defensive tackle Jordan Thompson and former star running back Jeremy Larkin.

Joseph is the third member of Northwestern's 2020 class, joining Porter and quarterback Aidan Atkinson. All three are three-star prospects.

More to come from WildcatReport...

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}