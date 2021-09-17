Many people in the media might break down film, look at depth charts and analyze the Xs and Os for Northwestern's matchup against Duke on Saturday.

But chances are none of them actually wore a Purple N helmet and lined up with a Blue Devil on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

Jared Thomas has.

Thomas, a former All-Big Ten center and team captain, provides his insights on the Wildcats' matchup in what will be a weekly WildcatReport feature.



