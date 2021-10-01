JT's Keys: Northwestern vs. Nebraska

Jared Thomas played in some memorable Northwestern-Nebraska games during his career with the Wildcats.

In 2017, he was a member of the NU team that beat the Huskers 31-24 in overtime in Lincoln. In 2018, he was a starter on the offense that went 99 yards to score a TD with 12 seconds left to force overtime, and then won it, 34-31, with a walk-off field goal.

But his most vivid memory is a bitter one: the Wildcats' 13-10 loss at Memorial Stadium during his senior year, when he was a team captain. He still gets agitated talking about it.

Tied at 10 with just over a minute left, Northwestern's offense was driving and facing a second-and-1 at the Nebraska 48. Quarterback Aidan Smith tried to hit Ramaud Chaiokhiao-Bowman on a short slant, but Bowman was drilled by linebacker Will Honas and knocked off his route before the ball ever arrived. Lamar Jackson picked off the pass and Nebraska scored the game-winning field goal six plays later on the last snap of the game.

Thomas raises his voice recalling it.

"They missed a blatant pass interference. The refs just didn't make the call," he said. "RCB was practically tackled on the route. I felt like our offense was rolling. If we had gotten that call, I think we would have scored and won the game."

You can dispute whether Northwestern's struggling offense would have been able to score, but the questionable pass interference non-call is preserved forever on film. Take a look for yourself.