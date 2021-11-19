JT's Keys: Northwestern vs. Purdue

Many athletes remember losses more than wins. It's human nature. Take Jared Thomas, for example.

The former Wildcat center went 4-1 against Purdue during his career from 2015-19, counting his redshirt year. They beat them by four touchdowns in 2016 and nipped them in a thrilling Friday night season opener in 2018.

Yet, the first thing he says is, "We should've been 5-0."

Thomas vividly recalls the 2019 game against the Boilermakers in Evanston, when the Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead. They held a 22-21 advantage with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter when Charlie Kuhbander's 31-yard field-goal attempt bounced off the left upright to leave the door open.

The Boilers promptly drove to the NU 22-yard line where, with three seconds left, J.D. Dellinger kicked a 39-yard field goal to give them a 24-22 win. The loss was Northwestern's seventh in a row and it's still stuck in Thomas's craw.

Still, he appreciates winning four of five against Purdue. He gets a lot of mileage out of it because Purdue fans are everywhere in his hometown of Indianapolis.

Thomas says he likes to "talk trash" about his record against Purdue, whether it's to Malcolm Dotson, his best friend and former teammate at Indianapolis Cathedral High School who played wide receiver and special teams for the Boilers during that time, or to anyone else who played or roots for the Gold & Black.

"I have bragging rights forever," said Thomas. "I make sure to let them know that we were 4-1 against them."



Can the current Wildcats give themselves something to brag about on Saturday against Purdue at Wrigley Field?

Here are Thomas' keys to the game:



