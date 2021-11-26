JT's Keys to win The Hat

Jared Thomas loves talking about playing Illinois for the Land of Lincoln Trophy. He won all five games against the Illini during his career from 2015-19, including his redshirt year of 2015.

"I went 5-0 against them. We took care of business every year," he said. "We take pride in the Land of Lincoln Trophy, The Hat, and keeping it in Evanston. It gives us bragging rights for 365 days. It's a big deal."

Really, bragging rights can go far beyond a calendar year. For example, one of Thomas's teammates this season on the Massachusetts Pirates Arena Football League team was AJ Bush. Bush quarterbacked the Illini against Northwestern in 2018, when the Wildcats beat them 24-16 during their Big Ten West-winning season.

Thomas said he made sure to remind Bush of that outcome at every opportunity throughout the season with the Pirates.

"I let him know that Illinois was the little brother and Northwestern was the big brother," he said. "I thoroughly enjoyed that. So selfishly, I'd love to call him this weekend and let him know that we still run the yard."

Northwestern is at the end of a disappointing season. At 3-8, the Wildcats won't be going to a bowl game. But that doesn't mean there's not a lot at stake, says Thomas.

He remembers how much beating Illinois 29-10 in the season finale in 2019 meant to the team, even though they finished a dismal 3-9. The victory served as a springboard to a 2020 season that produced another West division title.

"Our senior year didn't go according to plan and we didn't achieve what we wanted to," said Thomas, who was a captain on that 2019 team. "But at least we went out and beat Illinois. We piss-pounded them pretty good. It gave us something to hang onto."

What do the Wildcats have to do to "run the yard" again in 2019? Here are Thomas' keys to the game.



