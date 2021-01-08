WildcatReport - Kansas WR transfer commits to Northwestern

Robinson will be a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. from Kansas announced his commitment to Northwestern on Twitter on Friday. A school source confirmed the addition to WildcatReport.

After experiencing a steady stream of transfers out of the program, Northwestern finally has one coming in.

A 5-foot-10, 180-pounder, Robinson is a dynamic, explosive player who figures to play the slot receiver role occupied by Kyric McGowan, who is leaving Northwestern as a graduate transfer and will play at Georgia Tech next season.

Robinson played in just three games for the Jayhawks in 2020 because of injury, catching two passes for 35 yards.

But he had a strong 2019 campaign, with 45 catches for 727 yards and a team-high 8 touchdowns for a team that finished 3-9 (1-8 Big XII).

Robinson announced his intention to transfer in December, despite head coach Les Miles' vocal desire to keep him in Lawrence. He is one of five Jayhawk wideouts who entered the transfer portal this season.

Robinson is a rarity for Northwestern as a former junior college player. He came out of Harbor City (Calif.) Norbonne in 2017 and spent one year at El Camino C.C., where he led the team with 62 catches for 1,274 yards and 8 touchdowns.

As a sophomore at Kansas in 2018, Robinson appeared in all 12 games and started 10 of them. He finished with 28 receptions for 330 yards and a touchdown.

He then averaged a team-best 15.1 yards per catch for the Jayhawks in 2019 and was the team's second-leading receiver behind Andrew Parchment.

For his Kansas career, Robinson posted 75 catches for 1,092 yards (14.6 YPC) with 9 receiving touchdowns.

Robinson will graduate from Kansas in May and report to Evanston in June. He is the first transfer the Northwestern program has landed in this cycle.

A total of seven Wildcats announced their intention to transfer after their Big Ten championship game loss to Ohio State last month.