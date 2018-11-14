EVANSTON-It’s fitting that Northwestern clinched the Big Ten West tile on the road against Iowa last Saturday. Because the Wildcats have been at home on the road all season.

The win gave Northwestern a perfect 4-0 mark away from Evanston this year and set a program record with seven straight road wins over the last two seasons.

To put that in perspective, that’s longer than the road winning streaks of any of the top four schools in the College Football Playoff rankings: No 1 Alabama has won four straight, No. 2 Clemson six, and No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Michigan three apiece.

And the Wildcats didn’t gobble up any non-conference cupcakes on their way to the record, either. All seven games were in the Big Ten. Their victims: Maryland, Nebraska and Illinois in 2017, and Purdue, No. 20 Michigan State, Rutgers and Iowa so far this year. Northwestern will get a chance to extend the record to eight at Minnesota on Saturday.

It’s an impressive feat, maybe the most impressive aspect of Northwestern’s march to the West division crown.

Just don’t ask the Wildcats to explain it.

“Honestly, I’m not sure,” said superback Cameron Green. “We just want to go and win every game. That’s our mentality, to go 1-0 every week. It’s not like we put any more pressure on it than we do playing at home.”

Many football teams take an “us against the world” mentality when playing on the road. The old cliché is a college coach barking out that “the only people in the world who think we can win this game are in this locker room,” or some other time-worn axiom.

But Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald doesn’t go that direction. Even though he’s an emotional coach on the sidelines, he’s more about preparation and normally stays away from sentimentality or motivational ploys.

“We’re a pretty focused group, but we’re not overly serious,” said Fitzgerald. “We trust in our process to get ready. When we travel, we travel first-class, but we’re traveling on a business trip to go win a game. We don’t deviate a whole lot in what we do or the way we do it – this week on the road, next week at home.”

Still, the fact remains that the Wildcats are 2-4 at Ryan Field and 4-0 away from it. There must be something in these players that allows them to be at their best when they’re away from all the creature comforts of home.

“We know going into certain places that they’re going to be tough crowds and certain things,” explained Green, a redshirt junior who has quite a few road trips behind him. “We just focus on us, which is very important.”

Fitzgerald thinks that trusting that preparation process during the week is the reason that they’ve been so good in hostile environments on Saturdays. The Wildcats just do their jobs as they’ve been trained all week – even if there are more than 60,000 people in the stands rooting against them, as there was on Saturday in Iowa City.

“We just trust in that plan,” he said. “This year, some of the road challenges we’ve had, none better than the one we had on Saturday at Kinnick. That was just an awesome environment for college football and I thought our guys handled it really, really well.”

His team’s record certainly backs him up.



