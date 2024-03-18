@WildcatReport

Northwestern heard its name called on Selection Sunday in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history on Sunday. Confetti rained down from the rafters at Welsh-Ryan Arena at the program’s official watch party, and players and fans celebrated.

But now that the purple paper has been swept off the hardwood floor, the cold, hard truth is that the Wildcats have about as tough a road as possible to make it out of the first weekend and into the Sweet 16 for what would be another program first. To do that, they’ll have to get through two teams who played in last year’s Final Four.

No. 9-seed Northwestern (21-11, 12-8 B1G) will take on No. 8-seed FAU (25-8, 14-4 AAC) in the first round at 11:15 a.m. Central time at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Win that, and the reward will be a Sunday matchup with UConn, the No. 1 overall seed and the defending national champion.

The Owls aren’t the juggernaut they were last season, when they went 35-4 and lost a national semifinal heartbreaker to San Diego State, 72-71. But almost all of the players, and coach Dusty May, are back from last season, and they are a veteran team that knows how to win in March.

They are ranked 39th in the NET rankings and have a 2-2 record against Quad 1 teams. Northwestern is ranked 53rd, with a 4-7 mark in Q1 games. However, if you look at KenPom.com, the matchup is much tighter, with FAU ranked 41st and Northwestern 46th.

FAU’s Cinderella run to the Final Four created some high expectations out of the gate this season. The Owls were ranked 10th in the preseason poll and reached as high as seventh in late December, after they knocked off NCAA second-seed Arizona, 96-95, in double overtime. FAU also beat NCAA qualifiers Texas A&M, UAB and Charleston.

The Owls made their debut in the American Athletic Conference this season after moving over from Conference USA. They finished second in the league at 14-4 and fell out of the Top 25 for good by mid-February. They lost in the semifinals of the conference tourney to Temple.

Northwestern and FAU share one common opponent: Illinois. The Owls lost to the third-seed Illini, 98-89, in early December. The Wildcats split two games with their downstate rival, getting blown out, 96-66, on Jan. 2, but getting revenge with a 96-91 win 22 days later in overtime in Evanston.



