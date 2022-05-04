 WildcatReport - Knox keeping things close to vest as announcement draws near
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-04 10:06:25 -0500') }} football

Knox keeping things close to vest as announcement draws near

Jordan Knox visited Northwestern on April 15.
Jordan Knox visited Northwestern on April 15.
Louie Vaccher
Three-star offensive lineman Jordan Knox announced last week that he will announce his verbal commitment on May 15.

Other than that, however, you're not going to get too much out of him.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder from Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern said he had already made his decision and knows where he will play his college football. But he isn't giving any hints as to where it might be.

{{ article.author_name }}