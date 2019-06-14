Kris Jenkins Jr. taking official visit to Northwestern this weekend
Kris Jenkins Jr. is taking his first official visit this weekend, to Northwestern. But it marks the second time the three-star defensive end from Maryland has visited Evanston.
We caught up with Jenkins to talk about his visit and his recruiting picture, in this WildcatReport recruiting story.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news