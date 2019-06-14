News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 13:45:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Kris Jenkins Jr. taking official visit to Northwestern this weekend

Sg715faeuixysuyr8krv
Kris Jenkins Jr. (Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
@WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor

Kris Jenkins Jr. is taking his first official visit this weekend, to Northwestern. But it marks the second time the three-star defensive end from Maryland has visited Evanston.

We caught up with Jenkins to talk about his visit and his recruiting picture, in this WildcatReport recruiting story.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}