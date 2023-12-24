LAS VEGAS-Purple and white confetti rained down as David Braun hoisted the Las Vegas Bowl trophy, the third Northwestern coach to ever win a bowl game. Ben Bryant was absolutely stellar in his final collegiate game with 222 yards and two touchdowns to win the bowl game's MVP award, making a dramatic return from injury to pilot Northwestern's second and final scoring drive in the 14-7 win. The Utes were riddled with players in the portal or in the NFL Draft but still possessed plenty of talent and had been competitive all season. Save for one drive, they were systematically shut down by a ferocious Wildcat defense. Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes chose to play the game after entering the transfer portal, but the Wildcats barely noticed. He finished 8-for-13 for 55 yards and two interceptions. The Utes offense cracked Northwestern's 30 yard line just once, on their fourth-quarter touchdown drive. The Wildcats opened as underdogs against every FBS opponent they faced this season and won eight of those 12 games in the face of the oddsmakers they likely rubbed shoulder to shoulder with this week. In a season full of surprises, this was another statement to the consistency and excellence that Braun plans to bring to Northwestern in his tenure. "I truly believe what you saw on that field today shows that you can recruit high-school student-athletes, prioritize the Northwestern degree and build a team that battles for one another," Braun said. "You can build a true team that battles for one another and you can find ways to beat anyone in the country. [Utah] is one of the best programs in the country." Here are our takeaways from the Wildcats' stirring win that raises their final record to 8-5:



Northwestern won like they did all year: Northwestern won six of their eight games this season by one score, and the bowl game was the cherry on top. The Wildcat defense held serve time and again, forcing three turnovers, until Utah finally punched it in with 12:58 left in the game. They would turn the ball over on downs on their next two drives. "That's what great football teams do," Braun said. "You can flip the script around on that in the Illinois game. 'Why isn't the offense getting frustrated that the defense can't get a stop?' "What great teams do is focus on the things they can control... We found a way to play winning football tonight against one heck of a football team." With Bryant out injured, Utah was on the march. They had all the momentum and a suddenly loud Utah crowd behind them when they arrived at fourth-and-2 at the NU 47. Brendan Flakes plugged the gap and smothered Jaylon Glover for no gain to give NU the ball back. Bryant returned, scored the go-ahead touchdown and the pressure was on again. Again, just like they did all year, the defense delivered. Garnett Hollis knocked away a pass intended for Money Parks on fourth-and-3 from the NU 38 with fewer than two minutes left, and the Wildcats sealed the deal from there. In their four-game winning streak to close the season, Northwestern won three of those games while scoring 24 or fewer points. "I think the thing that is so cool about this season is the sense and aura on the sideline in those big moments," Braun said. "This group is truly walking in confidence... Just a mentality that we were going to find a way to come out with a win."

Wildcats followed procedure on concussion protocol: Bryant went down after a hard hit to his head early in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game until the fourth. Bryant appeared to exhibit fencing behavior, where people cannot control spasms or extensions of their arms after a significant blow to the head, but Braun and Bryant said he went through protocols successfully. "That is completely out of my hands," Braun said about the decision to put Bryant back in. "The protocols exist and that's up to our sports med team, and they went through that protocol with Ben and he cleared protocol. "They have me separated from that protocol for a reason: to protect the student-athlete... Our team came over to let me know he cleared protocol, and then he was going to be returning to the game." Bryant, wrapped in a flak jacket and wearing the pad he's had on his shoulder since he came back against Wisconsin, corroborated the process. "I felt good," Bryant said. "Medical staff evaluated me and I passed all the tests. I felt good going out there and so happy to get that win."



AJ Henning leaps to make a catch on Northwestern's game-winning, fourth-quarter touchdown drive. (AP)