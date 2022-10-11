It's been a frustrating season for Northwestern fans. You can just imagine what it's been like to the 20 commitments in the Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class.

Seven of them were in the stands on Saturday at Ryan Field to watch what might have been the lowest point, a 42-7 loss to Big Ten West rival Wisconsin, the Wildcats' fifth straight setback. One of those commits was three-star Texas linebacker Justin Cryer.

While Cryer certainly doesn't like how the season is going for the Wildcats, it hasn't changed how he feels about the program or the coaching staff, and he's still 100% committed to the Wildcats.

"I'm a Wildcat through and through, and I don't plan on changing that," he said.