EVANSTON-They did it again. Northwestern hosted No. 1 Purdue at Welsh-Ryan Arena and upset the Boilermakers, 92-88. This time, the Wildcats did it in overtime. Boo Buie played like an All-American with 31 points, nine assists and zero turnovers. He was joined in his backcourt excellence by Ty Berry with 21 and Ryan Langborg with 20. "I'm a little bit at a loss for words because of what a war that game was," head coach Chris Collins said. "I've been very fortunate to be part of college basketball for four years as a player and now upwards of 25 as a coach. "That game ranks right up there in terms of the highest level games I've been a part of. Two really good teams throwing haymakers and both teams kept responding." Purdue leapt out to a 29-16 in the game's first 12 minutes, but Collins and his squad kept the faith and kept whittling away and whittling away until they retook a 48-47 lead with 14:54 to go. No team would lead by more than four the rest of the way, including overtime. Reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey led Purdue with 35 points and 14 rebounds, and the game-tying shot to send it to overtime. Despite his heroics, Edey couldn't secure a win over the Wildcats for the second-straight season. "I'm not really sure what you can do with Edey," Collins said. "He's as dominant a player on the college as I've seen." An elated Buie told Big Ten Network after the game that he thought tonight was a matchup of the two best players in college basketball. "Humble," Collins said with a laugh when informed of Buie's remarks, before turning effusive in his praise of his star guard. "Boo thrives on it. It's one of the reasons as a fifth-year senior, you know, why do you come back? It's for moments like this, to continue to win and to continue to add to your legacy." The last time Northwestern beat Purdue, it was a 64-58 slugfest fueled by a late run. This time it was a 45-minute long exchange of two great teams going back-and-forth, lighting up the scoreboard. Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's second win over No. 1 Purdue in 2023:



Boo Buie played like an All-American: Buie's line bears repeating: 31 points, nine assists and zero turnovers. And those 31 came on an efficient 10-for-20 from the field, 2-for-5 from three and 9-for-10 at the line. 40-50-90 on the dot. "He just relishes these games, he loves the big moments," Collins said. "I like that he's on my team. Whether he's the best player [in the country] or not, I wouldn't trade him for anybody. He and I have developed an amazing relationship. There's trust there." That trust was manifest when, rather than calling timeout, Collins let Buie create when the Wildcats got the ball back with 30 seconds left. Buie hit a floater with three seconds left, extending the lead to 76-74. Back-to-back Hail Mary passes to Edey yielded a game-tying layup to send it to overtime, but Buie's heroics didn't stop at regulation. He scored seven points, as did Berry, in the extension, a Herculean effort as he played 43 of 45 possible minutes. He finished the game a +8. Buie's game announced his place on the national stage this season. Scoring 31 points on the No. 1 team in the nation is not a quiet feat. He proved that when he's at his best, Northwestern is at its best, and the Wildcats can play and beat anyone in the country.



Northwestern's three leading big men picked up 14 combined fouls this game, most of them trying to slow down Edey. (Associated Press)