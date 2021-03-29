Chris Petrucci seems like a perfect fit for Northwestern in many ways.

He's a versatile tight end who has drawn 18 scholarship offers, including six from the Power Five. He plays just up the road from Evanston for a Maine South program that has produced its share of Wildcats over the years. He has a weighted 3.9 GPA and offers from Ivy League schools.

Yet the Wildcats have yet to extend an offer to the unranked 2022 prospect. Why not? And has Northwestern fallen behind other programs who have already offered him?

We talked Petrucci to find out.