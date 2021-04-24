Local OL Deuce McGuire ‘leaning towards’ Northwestern after Saturday visit
Three-star Chicago Marist offensive lineman Deuce McGuire was one of five local prospects on hand for Northwestern's final spring practice at the Walter Athletic Center on Saturday.
McGuire said that after watching the Wildcats go through the morning workout, he is now "leaning toward Northwestern."
Find out what the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder had to say about his experience in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news