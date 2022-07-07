Looking at Northwestern’s four recent guard offers

With two seniors in its starting backcourt, Northwestern head coach Chris Collins is on the hunt for guards as he begins to build his 2023 recruiting class. Point guard Boo Buie, the Wildcats' leading returning scorer, will be a senior this season, while his running mate, shooting guard Chase Audige, will be a fifth-year senior. Both players could come back for an extra COVID year, but the Wildcats are looking for their replacements -- players they hope can rebuild the program after a 2022-23 season that could be a difficult one. In the last two and a half weeks, Northwestern has offered four 2023 guards. They have offers out to big men, too, but here is a snapshot of each of the four backcourt men, in alphabetical order.



Jordan Clayton

Northwestern offered Jordan Clayton, a 6-foot-2 guard from Medford (Mass.) Bedford Christian Academy and the Mass Rivals AAU program, on June 23. Clayton is a combo guard who can play either on or off the ball. Northwestern is the biggest offer so far for Clayton, and the only one of the 15 schools on his offer list from a power six conference. He claims recent offers from La Salle and St. Bonaventure, and he took an official visit to Boston University at the end of June. Bedford Christian is a member of the NEPSAC conference that produced current Wildcats Boo Buie (Gould Academy) and Luke Hunger (Northfield Mt. Hermon), and former Cats like Aaron Falzon, Anthony Gaines and Ryan Greer.



Dalen Davis

Northwestern would like to see Whitney Young point guard Dalen Davis become the first Chicago Public League product to wear purple since Juice Thompson (2007-11). A true point guard, the 5-foot-11 Davis has a big-time offer list that includes Illinois, Kansas and Stanford, among others. Midwest Hoops Spotlight praised Davis' performance for Chicago-based Meanstreets AAU squad after he put up 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting during the May evaluation period. "He moves extremely well with the ball to create his own shot from the outside but also maneuvers around defenders in the paint to create so effectively."



Parker Friedrichsen

The Wildcats on Tuesday offered four-star Parker Friedrichsen of Bixby (Okla.), the most highly touted prospect of the quartet. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard had been an Oklahoma State commitment before decommitting and reopening his recruitment on May 11. He's raked in half a dozen offers since then, including Missouri, Xavier and Memphis. The No. 105 player in the nation, Friedrichsen plays for the same Run KMC AAU program that produced current Northwestern guard Ty Berry. Friedrichsen averaged 27.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.4 steals per game for Bixby as a junior last season.



Brandon Rechsteiner