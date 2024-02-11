EVANSTON-What a difference a year makes.

Last season, on Super Bowl Sunday, No. 1 Purdue was in town. Welsh-Ryan Arena was packed to the rafters, the Wildcats pulled off one of the biggest wins in school history and the fans stormed the court.

This season, for Penn State, there was no line of students waiting to get in an hour before tip off. The arena was half-full. Even the student sections had plenty of empty seats.

They missed a pretty good game.

Northwestern beat Penn State 68-63, completing a season sweep, in the first of what could be several games without starting guard Ty Berry. All five starters scored in double figures for Northwestern, led by Boo Buie’s 15 then Ryan Langborg and Brooks Barnhizer, who finished with 14 apiece.

Those three players scored 43 points but were a frigid 10-of-40 combined from the field. Northwestern head coach Chris Collins didn’t care that the win may not have racked up many style points.

“In a lot of respects this was the best win of the year for us,” said Collins, referring to the loss of Berry. He continued, “Some Big Ten games, you’ve got to grind them out. It’s not going to be pretty every game.”

That’s an understatement. The Wildcat offense often looked ragged without Berry, and shot just 31.7% for the game. But they took care of the ball (six turnovers) and dominated the offensive boards (13-3), so they finished with 15 more shots than the Nittany Lions.

Penn State, unranked and 6-6 in the Big Ten, certainly didn’t provide the juice that Zach Edey and the Big Ten heavyweight Boilermakers did last season. But the arena was also subdued because fans were anxious about how the Wildcats would look without Berry, the stalwart guard who started the last 53 games in a row and was the team’s top three-point shooter.

Berry, a senior, was injured in the first half of the Wildcats’ win over Nebraska on Wednesday night. Collins didn't have an update on Berry's status but sources told WildcatReport that the knee injury will sideline him for a minimum of a few weeks with more medical evaluation to come soon.

Until details and a precise diagnosis arrive, Northwestern has to prepare to play without him. And you don’t replace a player like Berry with just one man, said Buie.

“Everybody has to step up, including everybody that was playing before [he went down],” he said.

When asked what the game plan was to replace Berry, Collins talked more about strategy than personnel.

“Our game plan was to take care of the ball,” he said. Mission accomplished. The Wildcats turned the ball over 18 times in their win at Penn State last month. On Sunday, they had just six.



