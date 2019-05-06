Northwestern has been reeling in the offensive linemen lately, with three in the last two weeks. Now the Wildcats would like to add some speed to their class, and one prospect they have their eyes focused squarely on is Cameron Martinez.

Northwestern will get its shot at the talented three-star athlete from Muskegon (Mich.) who has 29 offers. He will take his first official visit to Northwestern on May 17-19, when most of the Wildcats' commits and several top 2020 prospects will be in Evanston.