@WildcatReport

While NFL teams were filling their needs during the draft on Friday night, a tweet announced that Northwestern addressed a need of its own with the commitment of graduate transfer punter Derek Adams.

The former Kent State punter was a two-time MAC selection and will be the odds-on favorite to be the starter for a Wildcat program that finished last in the Big Ten in punting average last year and had two walkons on the roster going into the 2020 season.

We talked to Northwestern's newest Wildcat, who said that choosing Northwestern was "the easiest decision I ever made," and that special teams coach Jeff Genyk had an instrumental role in luring him to Evanston.

