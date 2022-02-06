Meet Gus Hurlburt, the NU walkon commit from Enderlin, N.D., pop. 886

If you’re a Northwestern fan, chances are that your first reaction when you found out that Gus Hurlburt committed to the Wildcats last weekend as a preferred walkon was likely, “Who?”

Then, after you found out his name, your next response was probably, “From where?”

Hurlburt comes from Enderlin, N.D., not exactly a basketball hotbed. With 886 residents, it’s tiny even by North Dakota standards. Google restaurants in Enderlin and you get one result: TraXside Café. Though Hurlburt points out that Fargo, “the rest of the world,” as he calls it, is just 45 minutes away.

Even though Enderlin High School has just 21 people in its senior class this year, it managed to produce the Hurlburt brothers, a pair of twin towers – literally – who will both play major college basketball.

You might have heard of one of the twins, if you follow basketball recruiting closely. Joe Hurlburt is a four-star prospect ranked as the No. 113 player in the nation. He collected 11 scholarship offers before signing with Colorado in November.

Gus is the other one. He wasn’t even listed in the Rivals database when he announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

That’s not to say that Gus is a slouch. He’s 6-foot-9 and 205 pounds and averages 15.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Eagles, according to MaxPreps. This is his sixth year playing on the varsity team at Enderlin, and he’s averaged double figures in scoring since he was a freshman.

Gus received an offer from North Dakota in ninth grade and got recruiting interest from Harvard, “some high-academic Division III schools and some mid-major Division I schools,” he said.

So Gus can play a little bit. It’s just that he’s not quite the prospect his brother is.

So we’ll get that out of the way first. Despite the fact that the Hurlburts are fraternal twins, their games are not that similar.

“We play different styles,” said Gus. “I play in the post more than he does. He drives more than I do.”

Joe is about two inches and 15 pounds bigger than Gus. His numbers are better than Gus’s across the board, as you might expect. He averages 25.1 points, 14.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Power Six programs like Iowa, Iowa State, Ohio State and Wisconsin all offered Joe. None of them offered Gus.

And that’s just fine with Gus.