The obvious first question when talking to new Northwestern preferred walkon commit Jalen Lewis is, Why?

Why does a three-star cornerback who has offers from the likes of Arizona State, Kansas, Oregon State, Virginia Tech and Washington State choose to walk on at Northwestern, especially when the program is coming off of a 1-11 season and boasts a price tag north of $80,000 per year?

According to Lewis, who hails from Westlake (Calif.) Oaks Christian, the answer is a simple one. When he was looking at schools, he didn't limit himself to only those programs that offered him a scholarship. He considered everyone. And he couldn't find a better fit than Northwestern.

"I love everything about the university and the football program," he said. "It was exactly what I was looking for."