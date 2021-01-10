On first-and-10 at the Oklahoma 39-yard line in a 2019 game, Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley takes the snap and pump-fakes. He then looks to his right, where he sees Stephon Robinson Jr., who lined up in the slot, one-on-one with a safety, running a fade route.

Robinson is even with the safety at the 30-yard line, but he turns on the jets and blows right past him. Stanley lofts an arcing pass into the air and it drops into Robinson's hands at the 5. He takes it into the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown.

That's just the kind of play that the Wildcats are looking for from Robinson, a grad transfer who announced his commitment to Northwestern on Friday. They're looking for a playmaker, a guy who can add some explosiveness to the offense.

Ask Robinson what he thinks he can bring to Northwestern and he is succinct.

"Speed, explosiveness and the ability to make the big play," he says.

Get to know Northwestern's newest Wildcat, whose long, winding path took him from a Southern California high school to a junior college to Kansas and, now, to Evanston.