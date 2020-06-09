Mich. RB Anthony Tyus III set to announce this week
The recruitment of Portage (Mich.) Northern running back Anthony Tyus III is coming to a close. The three-star prospect is set to announce his college commitment later this week.“I plan on announci...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news