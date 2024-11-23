Michigan blows out inept Northwestern, 50-6

ANN ARBOR, Mich.-It was supposed to be a tight, low-scoring game between two very similar, offensively challenged teams. It turned out to be anything but.

Kalel Mullings ran for three touchdowns as Michigan set their season record in points while rolling over the outclassed Wildcats, 50-6. The Wildcats trailed just 10-6 late in the second quarter before the Wolverines ran roughshod over them, scoring the last 40 points of the game.

A dejected Northwestern head coach David Braun didn't sugarcoat his post-game comments.

"It was embarrassing," he said. "We got dominated in all three phases."

The surprise here was that the Wolverine offense came into the game ranked 129th in the nation, just one spot ahead of Northwestern. They wound up with 19 more points that they scored in any single game, and more yards (396) than they produced against an FBS team all year.

Braun had no explanation for his defense's collapse.

"That totally does not align with the standard of Northwestern defense," he said.

The Wildcats’ offense, on the other hand, stayed on brand. They managed just 127 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Jack Lausch had a day to forget, completing 10-of-21 passes for 106 yards, with two interceptions. He was also sacked five times. Counting losses on those sacks, and one more of Ryan Hilinski late in the game, the Wildcats wound up with just 10 rushing yards.

Hilinski came on to relieve Lausch late in the fourth quarter and was called for intentional grounding in the end zone for a Michigan safety that just added more gasoline to the Wolverines’ fire.

Michigan’s Davis Warren completed 26-of-35 passes for 195 yards, with one TD and one pick. Mullings ran for 92 yards, while Donovan Edwards finished with 65.

For Northwestern, the same issues that plagued them all season reared their ugly heads in unison in the first half, when the game was still competitive. A turnover. A shanked punt. Failures in the red zone. A defensive collapse in the final minute of the second quarter.

The result was Northwestern’s eighth straight loss to the Wolverines, and their 23rd setback in their last 25 trips to Ann Arbor dating back to 1960.

More importantly, it all-but-slammed the door shut on the Wildcats’ bowl hopes. At 4-7 (2-6 Big Ten), Northwestern needs to beat No. 25 Illinois next week at Wrigley Field to even get an outside shot of earning a bowl bid based on Academic Progress Rate. Not to mention the fact that the Illini will likely be double-digit favorites.

It took Northwestern all of 2:25 of game time before they committed a turnover on a poor decision by Lausch to try to squeeze the ball into Joseph Himon II on the sideline. Michigan go the ball at their own 47 and wound up scoring a touchdown.