The game didn't go as planned on the field for Northwestern last Friday night, but the Wildcats' loss to Michigan State in the season opener still hit the mark for Cole Cabana.

The three-star 2023 running back from Dexter (Mich.) said his unofficial visit to Northwestern was "a great time!" It was his second visit to Evanston in a couple months, and the program is making a strong impression.

"I’m loving the campus, coaches and atmosphere," he said.