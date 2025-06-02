Midwest Rumor Mill: Latest buzz from elite event in Detroit

Austin Cole

DETROIT – Many top prospects from around the country made their way to Michigan over the weekend for one of the best camps of the summer. The National College Showcase presented by Sound Mind Sound Body was back at Wayne State. National recruiting analyst Greg Smith was in attendance and caught up with a slew of prospects in attendance. MORE RUMOR MILL: Latest buzz as busy June kicks off

The Rivals250 four-star tight end out of Illinois has had a big summer racking up offers from around the country. His latest offers are from Florida State, Arkansas, Maryland and Minnesota. He’s getting back to 100 percent from an ankle injury but it's easy to see why programs like him when you see his frame. Keep an eye on a pair of Big Ten rivals in his recruitment, too. Michigan and Ohio State are two offers he covets and each program has been in touch.

Michigan, Wisconsin and Michigan State are recruiting Demoss the hardest. He’s visited all those programs this spring and the energy at practices plus the size of the players really stood out. The early program to watch here is Michigan. The relationship with coach Sherrone Moore is one of his best with any coach and the Wolverines have done a great job recruiting Chicago recently.

Guerrant was the best offensive player at the showcase portion of the camp on Sunday. He’s a smooth route runner and I didn't see him drop a single pass. He’ll be busy this summer with visits to Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee. But the program to watch out for is no real surprise. Ohio State is going to be a strong contender for him even as he remains open to getting to know other programs. He wants a school that produces NFL players at his position with a winning tradition.

Injaychock was just offered by NC State and Northwestern so those programs are standing out most to him. He’s visited Northwestern twice this spring and has built a great relationship with the team's offensive line coach. After this weekend’s camp he’s going to camp at Michigan and Ohio State to get a gauge on how some of the top programs in the country feel about him. He had a cool moment on Sunday when he was offered by Temple, which is where his grandfather played college football.

Petzold was a nice surprise of camp. He caught the eye of some coaches on Saturday during testing because of his well-built frame. He came into the weekend with offers from Southern Miss and Kent State but Western Kentucky offered him on the spot after testing. He was looking to make a name for himself at the camp and accomplished that mission. He’s looking for a strong culture in his future program that has a good fan base to bring energy to each game he plays in.

The 2028 Michigan quarterback has all the makings of being the next big thing to come out of the state at the position. It’s tough to overlook the strong ties to Michigan since it's the in-state program and he’s close with Bryce Underwood. But Tabron is going to camp with Notre Dame and Ohio State this summer to see where those schools stand with him. He also picked up an offer from Indiana during camp this weekend. We’ll know a lot more about his recruitment following this summer.