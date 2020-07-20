WildcatReport - Midwest Spotlight: Prospects with rising stock this summer

The only class of 2022 prospect on this list, CJ Hicks is already at the highest Rivals Rating a four-star prospect can achieve. Another bump in the rating will mean five-star status. Those are not handed out lightly, especially this early in the process, but Hicks came to the Elite Underclassmen Camp in Ohio earlier this month and blew the doors off that event. Currently listed as a safety, Hicks was bigger than five-star 2022 linebacker Shawn Murphy, but still moves like a defensive back. Obviously we loved Hicks on film, as his current rating reflects, but after seeing the Ohio State commit in-person, he is going to get serious consideration for that five-star bump in the next update. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM

When I saw Brandon Honorable between his sophomore and junior seasons, he was a tall kid who looked like he was still getting comfortable in his body after a growth spurt. After seeing him at the Sound Mind Sound Body event in Detroit recently, though, I can attest that comfort has arrived. Honorable is also now filling out and is more than 300 pounds, which he wears well on his 6-foot-7 frame. College coaches look for length and athleticism in offensive tackles, and Honorable has both. The Pittsburgh commit is still behind the curve from a technical development standpoint, but that can come with time and proper coaching. He is likely not an early contributor, but could develop into a multi-year starter at left tackle.

Both Kobe King and his twin brother Kalen King looked outstanding at the Elite Underclassmen Camp in Ohio earlier this month, and it was clear they pushed each other to new heights in their development during quarantine. Both could see their stocks push higher in the next rankings update. For Kobe, any ratings move higher would be to four-star territory, and that will be a possibility discussed in our upcoming rankings meeting. Kobe lacks ideal height for the position, but height is not a pre-requisite for success at middle linebacker and as Kobe has filled out his frame he has maintained his athleticism. He looks physically ready right now to step into the middle of Penn State's defense.

Every other prospect on this list has already made their college commitments, but Ramier Lewis is biding his time and hoping for a senior season to help raise his stock. He will go into that season with plenty of momentum after several early summer showings. I have already seen Lewis at two events, which is impressive dedication for a rising senior, and he has taken big strides since junior season. His footwork last fall was rough and was going to force him to only play inside, but Lewis has improved that aspect of his game substantially and is moving much better this summer. He is a massive offensive lineman, and the improved footwork and technical development should garner more looks in the coming months.

