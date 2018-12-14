Good players can still fly under the radar in high school football. Even in this day and age of Hudl videos, prospect combines and the endless stream of recruiting websites like Rivals, some players get overlooked.

Take Micah Kelly, for example. The 2019 running back from Mississippi essentially went unrecruited last season. He transferred to Ocean Springs, a larger, higher profile program, and ran for more than 1,500 yards this year and interest started picking up.

Still, he had only junior college and FCS offers until earlier this week, when Toledo and Western Kentucky offered him scholarships. He also earned a three-star ranking from Rivals.

Kelly, though, is still hoping to play Power Five football, and he’s got his eye on Northwestern. The Wildcats, who still have a need for a running back for this class, sent running backs coach Louis Ayeni down to visit Kelly last week.

While Kelly is sold on the Wildcats, are the Wildcats sold on him? Find out in this premium story from WildcatReport.

