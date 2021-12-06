Mitchell rates Northwestern official a 10 as announcement date nears
Northwestern landed on one of its two weekend official visitors on Saturday, when defensive end Brendan Flakes announced his commitment to the Wildcats.
Now, the Wildcats are trying to land the other one, three-star safety Miguel Mitchell, and go two-for-two.
Mitchell, a former Vanderbilt commitment, raved about his visit, rating it a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10.
The Oxford (Ala.) standout is planning to announce his decision on Dec. 11. Will the Wildcats close the deal by then?
