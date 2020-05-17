Joshua Moore has a list of finalists. He has an announcement date and time. He has a concrete idea of what he's looking for in a college program.

What he doesn't have is a decision.

The three-star safety from Atlanta (Ga.) Marist will commit to one of his six finalists on Tuesday at noon Eastern time. But he says that while he has a clear-cut leader, he is not quite sure which school that will be: Boston College, Duke, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Stanford or Syracuse.

"I mean, I have a good idea, but I'm listening to last pitches from the other schools," he said.

Moore gives WildcatReport a breakdown of his final six and gives us a glimpse of his decision process.