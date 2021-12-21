New CB coach Ryan Smith had a role in Garnett Hollis' return

Monday was a good day for Northwestern fans. Three-star 2023 offensive lineman Dylan Senda stunned many by committing to Northwestern over offers from Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa. That night, the Wildcats men's basketball team rolled over Illinois-Springfield, 90-50, for their third win in a row.

And in between, came an unexpected surprise when cornerback Garnett Hollis decided to remove his name from the transfer portal and return to Northwestern. And Hollis told WildcatReport that new cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith had a hand in his decision.