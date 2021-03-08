New grad transfer RB Andrew Clair feels lucky to be a Wildcat
After losing two running backs to the transfer portal and another one to graduation, Northwestern certainly had a need for a running back in this recruiting cycle.
And grad transfer Andrew Clair was more than happy to fill that need. Thrilled, even.
The former Bowling Green running back was offered a scholarship by running backs coach Lou Ayeni on Saturday and committed on the spot. He officially announced his commitment on Monday.
Clair will be eligible to play for Northwestern this fall and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
WildcatReport has talked to many enthusiastic Northwestern commits over the years, but Clair’s excitement may have reached another level. You could feel it through the phone as he gushed about how lucky he felt to be a Wildcat.
And two former NU players were instrumental in his winding up in Evanston.
If life was a gamble, I’m willing to bet my last dime on myself. I’m going through life with God in front and my Guardian Angel behind me. 2021 will be full of accomplishments and new beginnings. See you in Evanston in the fall.— Andrew Clair ™ (@_LuhDrew) March 8, 2021
💜purple hearts forever winning.💜 pic.twitter.com/mobdrHrROa
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news