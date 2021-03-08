After losing two running backs to the transfer portal and another one to graduation, Northwestern certainly had a need for a running back in this recruiting cycle.

And grad transfer Andrew Clair was more than happy to fill that need. Thrilled, even.

The former Bowling Green running back was offered a scholarship by running backs coach Lou Ayeni on Saturday and committed on the spot. He officially announced his commitment on Monday.

Clair will be eligible to play for Northwestern this fall and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

WildcatReport has talked to many enthusiastic Northwestern commits over the years, but Clair’s excitement may have reached another level. You could feel it through the phone as he gushed about how lucky he felt to be a Wildcat.

And two former NU players were instrumental in his winding up in Evanston.